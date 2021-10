For this season, Creative Director Sarah Burton took Alexander McQueen to the skies. More specifically, the London skies. Held on the roof of Tobacco Docks Yellow Park in Wapping, East London, the 36-look collection was presented under a gigantic bubble-like structure conceived and designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radic. “I am interested in immersing myself in the environment in which we live and work, in London, and in the elements as we experience them each day,” said Burton. “We moved from water – and the mud on the banks of the Thames – to the sky and the ever-changing, all-encompassing magnificence that represents.” Therefore, while taking in the show, viewers could look up and take in the majesty of the sky above, as well as the London cityscape.

