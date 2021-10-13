CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) to Merge with SeatGeek

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

SeatGeek, the high-growth, mobile-centric technology platform that is transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams, and venues, and RedBall Acquisition

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE to $70M; Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Merger with Yucaipa Acquisition (YAC)

SIGNA Sports United, the world's leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, today announced additional PIPE investments and a new redemption
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 10/18

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:BridgeBio Pharma
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) at Buy

Stifel analyst Christopher R. Growe initiates coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

Okada Manila and 26 Capital Acquisition (ADER) Announce Plans to Merge, Resulting in Okada Manila Becoming a Publicly Traded Company

Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc., operating as Okada Manila, one of the premier destination casino resorts in Asia
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Avalon Acquisition Inc. (AVAC) Opens at $10.04

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC) (NASDAQ: AVACU) opened for trading at $10.04 after pricing 18,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Maxim Group LLC is...
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Freshworks Inc (FRSH) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill initiates coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) with a Hold rating and a price target of
Cheddar News

Ticketing Platform SeatGeek CEO on SPAC Merger With RedBall Acquisition

Live event ticket provider SeatGeek is one step closer to launching an IPO after it announced the company would take part in a SPAC merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp earlier this week. Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek, joined Cheddar to discuss what led to the decision behind the merger. He noted that the company was already growing at about 70 percent prior to the onset of the pandemic and the IPO will only help accelerate that growth.
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades NetApp (NTAP) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) from
Front Office Sports

SeatGeek Merging with RedBall at $1.35B Valuation

SeatGeek is going public through Billy Beane’s SPAC, and Kevin Durant’s venture fund is buying in. The ticketing platform is merging with RedBall Acquisition Corp., co-founded by Oakland A’s executive and minority owner Beane and RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale, at a valuation of roughly $1.35 billion. The merger includes...
StreetInsider.com

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN)
StreetInsider.com

Jejudoge is Pleased to Announce that it will use a Decentralized Autonomous Organization and will Enter the Play-to-Earn Metaverse

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brownsville, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Jejudoge, also known as the "Dogecoin of Asia," is an Ethereum Web3 Token that is open-sourced and community-driven. The token's name was inspired by the self-governing island of Jeju in South Korea. The Web3 Token has grown its community to over five thousand holders. Since its launch in May 2021, three of the four goals listed on its roadmap have been completed, demonstrating how far the Jejudoge community has progressed. The token is currently available on a number of exchanges, including the Uniswap decentralized exchange, Coingecko, CoinMarketCap, and Coinbase, among others.
StreetInsider.com

AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the third quarter of 2021 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 28 October 2021 at 15:00 (EEST). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required.
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Starts Thorne HealthTech Inc (THRN) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge initiates coverage on Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Provides Business Update; Expects Q3'21 Revenues to be Lower than Q2'21

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces that it expects its Q3 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be lower than its Q2 2021 testing revenues given the overall lower levels of COVID-19 testing during the summer months. However, based on the recent uptick in COVID-19 testing (due in part to various government and employer-imposed mandates) and the Company’s growing customer base for testing services, the Company anticipates Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be in-line the record levels achieved in Q1 of this year, despite recently decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates.
StreetInsider.com

Great Panther Silver Limited (GPL) Announces Up to $25M At-The-Market Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, announces that it has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement (the "ATM Agreement") of up to $25 million (the "Offering" or "ATM Facility") dated October 15, 2021, with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the "Agent"). This offering replaces the Company's prior US$25 Million At-the-Market offering, which expired on August 3, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Fiserv Inc (FISV) Announces Acquisition of BentoBox

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BentoBox, a digital marketing and commerce platform provider that delivers a frictionless diner experience dedicated to accelerating growth and helping restaurants seamlessly connect with their guests. This transaction expands the company’s Clover® dining solutions and industry-leading commerce and business management capabilities, which enable nearly 200,000 restaurants of all sizes to deliver unique and differentiating diner experiences, from quick and casual to full service.
The Independent

Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts Sterling Check (STER) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan initiates coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ: STER) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $28.00. THe analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of a.k.a. Brands (AKA, ~$1B market cap) at an Overweight rating and a $13 price target. Shares have had a rough go out of the gates post the company's IPO on September 22, and while we recognize there are a plethora of apparel & eCommerce names investors could choose from, this portfolio of profitable growth brands is worth a look. Our thesis is predicated on four drivers: 1) Strong appetite for apparel replenishment into 2022; 2) Princess Polly relevant with GenZ, ranking No. 7 for U.S. female teens; 3) Australia (41% of revenue) provides a hedge into 2022 as its economy opens up, providing international exposure (an offset to lapping U.S. stimulus); and 4) dislocated valuation vs. fundamentals. Looking at a SOTP analysis, at current share levels, Princess Polly alone (~60% of EBITDA) is trading at 16x EV/EBITDA 2022E, well below peers like RVLV or Zalando."
