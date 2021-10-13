CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'EVE Online' finally runs natively on the Mac

After years of waiting and nearly a year of teasing, EVE Online can play 'properly' on a Mac. CCP Games has released its first truly native EVE client for both Intel- and Apple Silicon-based Macs — no more using a compatibility layer to play the spaceship-focused MMO. That should improve performance and reduce memory demands, as you might expect, but it also enables Mac-native keyboard and mouse commands you've had to forego until now.

