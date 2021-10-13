'EVE Online' finally runs natively on the Mac

Within my NA-West server, there is a power struggle. Actually, it would be safe to say there is a power struggle in every server now that I think about it, but that's neither here nor there. Within my server, Syndicate is the faction to beat. We control most of the map in New World, including the heavily trafficked area of Everfall. We were the first to stake our claim, with the company Story Time achieving that server first (I was stuck in a queue when we did so...).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO