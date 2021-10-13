Jeanerette board discusses raises for dispatchers, delays action

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen discussed giving raises to the city’s dispatchers after Alderman Clarence Clark extended the agenda to discuss the topic. Clark said that Jeanerette’s dispatchers not only work for the Jeanerette Police Department, but also take calls for the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office and Jeanerette Public Works Department and takes calls after City Hall closes on Fridays.