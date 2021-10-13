CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Fear a Deafer Planet

Palm Beach Interactive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Deaf culture, we have a rich storytelling tradition, including a stable of myths passed down through generations of deaf people. One of these stories is about a planet called Eyeth, a utopic world where deaf people communicate freely and live without stigma. Rather than the audio-centric societies that dominate Earth, Eyeth centers the eye. In some tellings everyone on the planet is deaf; in others, the society is designed around visual communication and signed language, and everyone signs regardless of hearing status.

