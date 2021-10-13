CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Top Connecticut high school field hockey performances from Week 4

By Dan Nowak
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Ackerly, Brookfield, F, Jr.: Scored her third hat trick of the season with three goals in Brookfield’s 4-0 win over Danbury. Abby Amara, Valley Regional, M, Sr.: Had four goals and four assists last week combined in a 4-0 win over Shoreline Conference rival Westbrook and a 12-0 win over Woodstock Academy. Senior left wing Mia Alio had four goals combined last week and sophomore center forward Clara Shea added three goals and four assists.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#High School#Hockey Team#Ridgefield#Brookfield#Woodstock Academy#Ccc#Enfield#Barlow M#Fair
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy