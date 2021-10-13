CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

From the archive: How to spot a perfect fake: the world’s top art forgery detective – podcast

By Samanth Subramanian
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHt6m_0cPlcaVl00

We are raiding the Audio Long Read archives to bring you some classic pieces from years past, with new introductions from the authors.

This week, from 2018: Forgeries have got so good – and so costly – that Sotheby’s has brought in its own in-house fraud-busting expert. By Samanth Subramanian

Comments / 0

Related
tntmagazine.com

How NFT’s Are the Future of the Art World

If you are a newcomer to the art scene, then you probably will not realize right away that the art world continues to evolve very rapidly as new technologies continue to develop. Metaphorically speaking, these changes in the art world had their genesis in Satoshi Nakamoto appearing online as long...
VISUAL ART
Science News

50 years ago, X-rays revealed what ancient Egyptians kept under wraps

Probing pharaohs with X-rays — Science News, October 9, 1971. The 29 mummies of pharaohs and queens were examined without disturbing their present positions.… [Researchers using portable X-ray equipment] found evidence of rheumatoid inflammation of the vertebrae of Amenophis II, ruler of Egypt from 1436 to 1413 B.C…. [A queen] was buried with what was thought to be her mummified infant. But radiography of the object confirmed its identification as a mummified adolescent baboon.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Forgery#Forgeries#Sotheby
matadornetwork.com

World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking puts spotlight on one of Hong Kong’s top spots

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking came back in 2021 after taking a one-year pause during the pandemic. As always (and as to be expected with any sort of highly publicized ranking), there was controversy over some of the winners. But look past the top winning spot further down to number 10 and you’ll spot a restaurant deserving of some special recognition.
RESTAURANTS
massivelyop.com

Massively OP Podcast Episode 342: From New World to Old Camelot

On this week’s show, Chris joins Justin to talk about how New World is shaping up, LOTRO’s expansion pre-patch, Dark Age of Camelot’s 20th anniversary, Guild Wars 2’s Cantha zone reveal, World of Warcraft’s self-censorship, whether studios should poll players about development, and how aging MMOs should be handled. It’s...
WORLD
The Guardian

From the archives: Inside China’s audacious global propaganda campaign – podcast

We are raiding the Audio Long Read archives to bring you some classic pieces from years past, with new introductions from the authors. This week, from 2018: Beijing is buying up media outlets and training scores of foreign journalists to ‘tell China’s story well’ – as part of a worldwide propaganda campaign of astonishing scope and ambition. By Louisa Lim and Julia Bergin.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
openculture.com

Water Lilies: How World War I Inspired Monet to Paint His Final Masterpieces & Create “the World’s First Art Installation”

When one considers which artists most powerfully evoke the horrors of trench warfare, Claude Monet is hardly the first name to come to mind. And yet, once viewed that way, his final Water Lilies paintings — belonging to a series that, in reproduction, speaks to many of no more harrowing a setting than a doctor’s waiting room — can hardly be viewed in any other. These eight large-scale canvasses constitute “a war memorial to the millions of lives tragically lost in the First World War,” argues Great Art Explained creator James Payne. Monet declined to include a horizon line in any of them, leaving viewers in “a vast field of unfathomable nothingness, of light, air, and water,” at once peaceful and reminiscent of “the battle-ravaged landscape along the western front.”
VISUAL ART
Eater

World’s 50 Best 2021: Cosme Remains in Top U.S. Spot Despite Loss of Star Chef

The latest World’s 50 Best Restaurants list — the annual, controversial compilation of mostly Eurocentric tasting menu restaurants — was announced today after a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three NYC restaurants made the list this year. Chef Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin, the esteemed Midtown seafood palace,...
RESTAURANTS
makeuseof.com

Spotify's Latest Quiz Helps You Find the Perfect Podcast

Since podcasts have exploded in popularity, it's tough to find one worth listening to among all the noise. If you're feeling overwhelmed with your podcast options, Spotify has unleashed a small new tool to help you find one you'll love. Let's look at Spotify's Find the One site and see...
TECHNOLOGY
Esquire

Why Thomas Demand’s New Exhibition is Perfect Post-Pandemic Art

Centro Botín, the imposing contemporary arts centre opened in 2017 to do for Santander in northern Spain what the Guggenheim has done for neighbouring Bilbao, stands on the edge of the glittering bay. “Stands” is the operative word, as the Renzo Piano-designed building (actually two, joined by an elevated walkway), is balanced on implausibly thin columns that ensure that, at ground level, there is an uninterrupted view of the sea. If one were looking for a culturally specific – nay, lazy – metaphor, you might compare it to two slabs of tortilla of the kind you see in the city’s many pinchos bars, only inverted and balanced on its toothpicks.
VISUAL ART
Brown Daily Herald

Barnett ’24: How NFTs are democratizing the art world

Last week, my uncle sat me down at his relic of a dining table, beaming with excitement. He pulled out a phone to clumsily swipe through several pages of apps before landing on MetaMask, his “wallet,” as he called it. I waited in confusion as I stared at his leather cardholder perched next to him at the table, probably more worn than the surface itself. MetaMask wasn’t designed to carry a Visa or a Pinkberry loyalty card; it was my uncle’s NFT wallet.
ENTERTAINMENT
Design Taxi

Instagrammable Chinese Village Is A Beautiful Tourist Spot—Only Thing, It’s Fake

Taking Instagram VS reality to extremes, Xiapu County in Fujian Province does much more than upkeeping a few manicured gardens and betting on them to draw in crowds. For years, the tourist destination has been selling visitors the dream of entering another era where farmers lead cattle by rope, and children in straw hats chase geese for sport.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

‘Some people think it’s a real mess’ – the wild, fantastical genius of Becontree

‘A — tour of Becontree is demanding,” wrote Nikolaus Pevsner in his Buildings of England guidebook, “even for the enthusiast.” The charms of the largest interwar council estate in the world, which celebrates its centenary this year, were not immediately apparent to the German-born architectural historian in the 1960s. Nor may they be to many today. Sprawling across four square miles of Barking and Dagenham in east London, Becontree has neither the strident architectural drama ofa place like Thamesmead, nor the quaint bucolic charm of a garden city. Instead, it is an archetypal vision of nondescript suburbia. Row upon row of brick terraced houses, each with their own front and back garden, are arranged along avenues and crescents, populated by the occasional parade of shops. So far, so humdrum.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British Museum to display the world's oldest map of stars

The British Museum will display what it says is the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars in a major upcoming exhibition on the Stonehenge stone circle.The 3,600-year-old “Nebra Sky Disc,” first discovered in Germany in 1999, is one of the oldest surviving representations of the cosmos in the world and has never before been displayed in the U.K., the London museum said Monday.The 30 centimeter (12 inch) bronze disc features a blue-green patina and is decorated with inlaid gold symbols thought to represent the sun, the moon and constellations.The “World of Stonehenge” exhibition planned for next year will...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Eco-art, design and architecture can be agents of environmental change in the public realm

Many of us are aware of the environmental crisis, and the need to change how we operate. On a daily basis, a variety of media offer images that depict the effects of climate change to help us understand the extent of environmental damage — for example, in the form of scientists’ endless data and metrics presented in graphs or in news photographs. Visual imagery has been central to how people develop a sense of the meaning of the Anthropocene — the era we are living in, the first time that human activity is the dominant influence on climate. In the...
DESIGN
The Guardian

The Guardian

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy