BBC Studios Names Tom Fussell As CEO, Replacing Tim Davie

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
BBC Studios has appointed chief finance officer Tom Fussell as CEO, more than one year after Tim Davie moved to become DG.

Fussell has held the interim post since 2020, overseeing the producer-distributor’s global strategy.

He will lead on the development of ambitious expansion plans as Davie tasks BBC Studios with boosting commercial returns by 30% over the next five years, while also overseeing diversity and inclusion initiatives and multiple other areas of business.

“In the last year, Tom has proven himself an outstanding leader for BBC Studios, steering the company through its most difficult times with both conviction and compassion, and delivering strong results,” said Davie.

Fussell added: “B BC Studios is a core part of the BBC Group, and increasingly supports across all its strategic priorities from unique high priority content and impartiality to online and, of course, commercial income.  With ambition to serve both British and international audiences in new ways, my role is to work with everyone in BBC Studios to strengthen and transform all we do for the future.”

Fussell joined then-BBC Worldwide as chief financial officer in 2016 and took the same role when the distribution outfit merged with the production outfit. He is a former CFO of Shine Group.

#Bbc Studios#Bbc One#Bbc Worldwide#Davie Tasks Bbc Studios#B Bc Studios#The Bbc Group#British#Shine Group
