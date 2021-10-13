CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insight into the interaction between the RNA helicase CGH-1 and EDC-3 and its implications

By Yong Zhang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevious studies indicated that the P-body components, CGH-1 and EDC-3 may play a crucial role in the regulation of lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans. Homo sapiens DDX6 or Saccharomyces cerevisiae Dhh1p (CGH-1 in C. elegans) could form complexes with EDC3 (Edc3p in yeast), respectively, which is significant for translation inhibition and mRNA decay. However, it is currently unclear how CGH-1 can be recognized by EDC-3 in C. elegans. Here, we provided structural and biochemical insights into the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3. Combined with homology modeling, mutation, and ITC assays, we uncovered an interface between CGH-1 RecA2 domain and EDC-3 FDF-FEK. Additionally, GST-pulldown and co-localization experiments confirmed the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3 in vitro and in vivo. We also analyzed PATR-1-binding interface on CGH-1 RecA2 by ITC assays. Moreover, we unveiled the similarity and differences of the binding mode between EDC-3 and CAR-1 or PATR-1. Taken together, these findings provide insights into the recognition of DEAD-box protein CGH-1 by EDC-3 FDF-FEK motif, suggesting important functional implications.

Reading between the ‘data’: Reporting behaviours and their implications for COVID-19 documentation

Authors: Rakesh Parashar, Ankita Mukherjee, Samuel Franzen. “Illusion is needed to disguise the emptiness within”- Arthur Erickson. A robust surveillance system of routine health indicators allows policymakers and implementers to make timely evidence-based decisions. If complete and accurate, such data systems can inform the success of interventions and identify priorities by capturing data on service delivery and health outcomes. Within the health ecosystem of India, several data capturing and reporting mechanisms exist- with many using digital platforms. However, no single routine health surveillance system provides accurate and timely data on population health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Global profiling of RNA"“chromatin interactions reveals co-regulatory gene expression networks in Arabidopsis

It is increasingly evident that various RNAs can bind chromatin to regulate gene expression and genome organization. Here we adapted a sequencing-based technique to profile RNA"“chromatin interactions at a genome-wide scale in Arabidopsis seedlings. We identified more than 10,000 RNA"“chromatin interactions mediated by protein-coding RNAs and non-coding RNAs. Cis and intra-chromosomal interactions are mainly mediated by protein-coding RNAs, whereas inter-chromosomal interactions are primarily mediated by non-coding RNAs. Many RNA"“chromatin interactions tend to positively correlate with DNA"“DNA interactions, suggesting their mutual influence and reinforcement. We further show that some RNA"“chromatin interactions undergo alterations in response to biotic and abiotic stresses and that altered RNA"“chromatin interactions form co-regulatory networks. Our study provides a global view on RNA"“chromatin interactions in Arabidopsis and a rich resource for future investigations of regulatory roles of RNAs in gene expression and genome organization.
SCIENCE
Genome sequencing of turmeric provides evolutionary insights into its medicinal properties

Curcuma longa, or turmeric, is traditionally known for its immense medicinal properties and has diverse therapeutic applications. However, the absence of a reference genome sequence is a limiting factor in understanding the genomic basis of the origin of its medicinal properties. In this study, we present the draft genome sequence of C. longa, belonging to Zingiberaceae plant family, constructed using 10x Genomics linked reads and Oxford Nanopore long reads. For comprehensive gene set prediction and for insights into its gene expression, transcriptome sequencing of leaf tissue was also performed. The draft genome assembly had a size of 1.02"‰Gbp with ~70% repetitive sequences, and contained 50,401 coding gene sequences. The phylogenetic position of C. longa was resolved through a comprehensive genome-wide analysis including 16 other plant species. Using 5,388 orthogroups, the comparative evolutionary analysis performed across 17 species including C. longa revealed evolution in genes associated with secondary metabolism, plant phytohormones signaling, and various biotic and abiotic stress tolerance responses. These mechanisms are crucial for perennial and rhizomatous plants such as C. longa for defense and environmental stress tolerance via production of secondary metabolites, which are associated with the wide range of medicinal properties in C. longa.
WILDLIFE
China's future food demand and its implications for trade and environment

Satisfying China's food demand without harming the environment is one of the greatest sustainability challenges for the coming decades. Here we provide a comprehensive forward-looking assessment of the environmental impacts of China's growing demand on the country itself and on its trading partners. We find that the increasing food demand, especially for livestock products (~16%"“30% across all scenarios), would domestically require ~3"“12"‰Mha of additional pasture between 2020 and 2050, resulting in ~âˆ’2% to +16% growth in agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The projected ~15%"“24% reliance on agricultural imports in 2050 would result in ~90"“175"‰Mha of agricultural land area and ~88"“226"‰MtCO2-equivalent"‰yrâˆ’1of GHG emissions virtually imported to China, which account for ~26%"“46% and ~13%"“32% of China's global environmental impacts, respectively. The distribution of the environmental impacts between China and the rest of the world would substantially depend on development of trade openness. Thus, to limit the negative environmental impacts of its growing food consumption, besides domestic policies, China needs to also take responsibility in the development of sustainable international trade.
AGRICULTURE
Public toilets with insufficient ventilation present high cross infection risk

Due to insufficient ventilation, public toilets present high risks for cross-infection. The study investigated 61 public toilets to identify the causes and locations of biological contaminated sources. Airborne and surface bacterial contamination, carbon dioxide concentration, and surface ammonia levels were measured. Both bacterial contamination and CO2 are higher in non-ventilated toilets compared to their ventilated counterparts. Bacteria colony forming units (CFUs) in a public toilet with poor ventilation can reach 5 times the number of CFUs outside of the toilet. This suggests that non-ventilated public toilets present a higher risk of cross-infection. Areas near all kinds of sanitary equipment (toilet bowls, squat toilets and urinals) were highly contaminated, indicating that enhanced cleaning regimes are necessary. Further, lidless trash bins present a higher risk as contaminated matter within the trash bins is not inhibited from being released into the environment. Ventilation and cleaning need to be improved to mitigate the risk of cross-infection in public toilets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A step towards natural interaction between robots and animals

Newswise — Laboratory rats have been shown to have genetic consistency and similar responses to drugs with humans, and thus become ideal animal models for research and testing of new drugs. However, due to individual differences, it is still a challenging task to find a method of unified behavior control and evaluation. Actually, bioinspired robots can take advantage of their programmability and reconfigurability to replace rats, so as to effectively solve these problems. It has been verified that robots can influence or even control the behavior of actual rats to a certain extent during robot-rat interaction. Some researchers have done a lot of work related to the autonomous interaction. However, those studies still lack behavior detection, fast object tracking and automatic interaction framework.
TECHNOLOGY
Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
SCIENCE
The molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA from Plasmodium falciparum

Pregnancy-associated malaria (PAM) threatened more than one million women and their infants in endemic regions in 2019. This resulted in maternal anemia, stillbirth, and infant death1,2. VAR2CSA encoded by a subfamily of var genes from Plasmodium falciparum (P. falciparum) named as var2csa, plays a vital role in the cytoadherence of infected erythrocytes to the placenta3. Chondroitin sulfate A (CSA), which is displayed mostly on the surface of placental or tumor cells, has been recognized as a specific ligand for VAR2CSA4,5,6,7. However, the molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA remains elusive.
CANCER
Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Regulators of human brain evolution

It is thought that the expanded size and synaptic complexity of the human prefrontal cortex (PFC) arose from evolutionary changes in patterns of developmental gene expression. Two new papers by Sestan and colleagues provide insight into the molecular basis of conserved and species-specific gene expression control in the developing PFC.
SCIENCE
Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE
ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Precision modeling of mitochondrial disease in rats via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA editing

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations manifest mainly as base changes, resulting in a broad spectrum of serious diseases in human1. To date, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA in humans have been reported and the number continues to rise2. Currently, no curative treatments for patients with mtDNA pathogenic mutations are available. There is an urgent need for the generation of animal models harboring precise human mtDNA variants to reveal the physiopathology and develop therapeutic approaches for these diseases. Mammalian animal models with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations could be generated by mitochondrial transplantation or screening new mtDNA mutations by using PolGD257A/WT lineages3, whereas neither of these strategies could produce animals with precise mtDNA mutations on demand. Recently, a bacterial toxin deaminase (DddA) from Burkholderia cenocepacia, was reported to be able to convert cytosine to uracil specifically within dsDNA. The toxin domain of DddA (DddAtox,1264"“1427 amino acids) could be engineered and incorporated with mitoTALE system to efficiently achieve C"‰âˆ™"‰G-to-T"‰âˆ™"‰A conversion in mtDNA of human cell lines4. This breakthrough technology, DddA-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE), paves a new way to produce animal models with desired mtDNA mutations. Lately, DdCBE is used to mediate mtDNA editing in mouse, but does not cause apparent phenotype5. Rat is an important and widely used laboratory model and has many advantages, especially in physiology, toxicology, and pharmacology study. In this study, we explored the application of DdCBE in rats to generate a mitochondrial disease model with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Effect of crosslink-induced heterogeneities on the transport and deformation behavior of hydrophilic ionic polymer membranes

Hydration and crosslinking in hydrophilic ionic polymers give rise to microstructural features that affect the diffusion of water and proton conductivity. In this work, we show that the local heterogeneities arising from domains that are more cross-linked and regions that are less cross-linked result in differential swelling behavior during diffusion of water and differential stresses during oscillatory deformation. Distinct signatures in the water uptake kinetics and the dynamic mechanical behavior are shown to be due to these heterogeneities, which are prominent at high and intermediate water contents and are unnoticeable or absent at low water contents. Using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) cross-linked with sulfosuccinic acid (SSA) as a sample system, we show that differential swelling can lead to anomalous diffusion. In addition, the deformation of these polymers, carried out through large amplitude oscillatory shear experiments, results in strain hardening behavior due to the increased viscous dissipation arising from the differential movements of the polymer network due to the local heterogeneities. The proton conductivity of these materials is affected not only by these heterogeneities but also by the water distribution among the two types of hydrophilic groups ("“SO3H and "“OH) present in the system. Overall, we demonstrate the important role of crosslink heterogeneities and competitive hydration on the transport and deformation behavior of cross-linked hydrophilic ionic polymer systems.
SCIENCE
Integrated study on the comprehensive magnetic-field configuration performance in the 150Â kW superconducting magnetoplasmadynamic thruster

Higher magnetic fields are always favoured in the magnetoplasmadynamic thruster (MPDT) due to its superior control of the plasma profile and acceleration process. This paper introduces the world's first integrated study on the 150Â kW level AF-MPDT equipped with a superconductive coil. A completely new way of using superconducting magnet technology to confine plasma with high energy and extremely high temperatures is proposed. Using the PIC method of microscopic particle simulation, the plasma magnetic nozzle effect and performance of the MPDT under different magnetic-field conditions were studied. The integrated experiment used demonstrated that, in conjunction with the superconducting coil, greater homogeneity and a stronger magnetic field not only caused more even cathode ablation and improved its lifespan but also improved the performance of the MPDT (maximum thrust was 4Â N at 150Â kW, 0.56Â T). Maximum thrust efficiency reached 76.6% and the specific impulse reached 5714Â s.
SCIENCE
Untwisted trilayer graphene hosts superconductivity and magnetism

Superconductivity and magnetism have been observed in layered graphene in which the sheets are twisted with respect to each other. But a simpler, more stable graphene system also exhibits these phases. Thiti Taychatanapat. Thiti Taychatanapat is in the Department of Physics, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Electrons typically propagate without...
CHEMISTRY
Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
SCIENCE
De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
SCIENCE

