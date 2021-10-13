Insight into the interaction between the RNA helicase CGH-1 and EDC-3 and its implications
Previous studies indicated that the P-body components, CGH-1 and EDC-3 may play a crucial role in the regulation of lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans. Homo sapiens DDX6 or Saccharomyces cerevisiae Dhh1p (CGH-1 in C. elegans) could form complexes with EDC3 (Edc3p in yeast), respectively, which is significant for translation inhibition and mRNA decay. However, it is currently unclear how CGH-1 can be recognized by EDC-3 in C. elegans. Here, we provided structural and biochemical insights into the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3. Combined with homology modeling, mutation, and ITC assays, we uncovered an interface between CGH-1 RecA2 domain and EDC-3 FDF-FEK. Additionally, GST-pulldown and co-localization experiments confirmed the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3 in vitro and in vivo. We also analyzed PATR-1-binding interface on CGH-1 RecA2 by ITC assays. Moreover, we unveiled the similarity and differences of the binding mode between EDC-3 and CAR-1 or PATR-1. Taken together, these findings provide insights into the recognition of DEAD-box protein CGH-1 by EDC-3 FDF-FEK motif, suggesting important functional implications.www.nature.com
Comments / 0