‘Emily In Paris’ star Lily Collins shares ‘magical’ moments from honeymoon with Charlie

Carlos Santos risked it all to be where he’s at. The actor plays Chris in Netflix’s acclaimed series Gentefied, whose second season premieres on Nov. 10. The dramedy provides a closer look at gentrification, deportation, and immigration while giving viewers an authentic and intimate look at what life is like for young Latinxs in the United States. The America Ferrera-produced series centers around the Morales cousins Chris, Erik, and Ana, as they struggle to save their family-owned taco spot in Boyle Heights, a Los Angeles neighborhood bogged down by incoming developers who are set on white-washing their community. The family has to fight off gentrification all while also trying to stop their grandfather’s deportation.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO