‘Emily In Paris’ star Lily Collins shares ‘magical’ moments from honeymoon with Charlie

flickprime.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily in Paris star Lily Collins took to her Instagram deal with to share photographs from her Scandinavian honeymoon with Charlie McDowell. After getting married earlier final month, the duo had a ‘memorable and magical’ time on their journey as newlyweds. Collins shared a string of photographs, considered one of which showcases Lily caressing Charlie, whereas others give a peek into the picturesque places the couple jetted off to.

uncrazed.com

TikTok Star Emily Mariko Is Engaged

Emily Mariko is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Matt Rickard. The TikTok star announced the news with a post to her Instagram showing her boyfriend of 6 years popping the question on a beach. She also shows off her ring. The news was met with a flood of congratulations –...
Complex

‘Gentefied’ Star Carlos Santos Shares His Journey From ‘TRL’ to Netflix

Carlos Santos risked it all to be where he’s at. The actor plays Chris in Netflix’s acclaimed series Gentefied, whose second season premieres on Nov. 10. The dramedy provides a closer look at gentrification, deportation, and immigration while giving viewers an authentic and intimate look at what life is like for young Latinxs in the United States. The America Ferrera-produced series centers around the Morales cousins Chris, Erik, and Ana, as they struggle to save their family-owned taco spot in Boyle Heights, a Los Angeles neighborhood bogged down by incoming developers who are set on white-washing their community. The family has to fight off gentrification all while also trying to stop their grandfather’s deportation.
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
New York Post

Ellen Pompeo’s ugly fight with Denzel Washington: He ‘went ham on my ass’

Ellen Pompeo, never one to pull a verbal punch, has revealed the man who was perhaps her most A-list opponent ever: Denzel Washington. Their nasty sparring match — in which she claims Washington “went ham on [her] ass” — occurred when the two-time Oscar winner checked into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to direct an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” way back in 2016, the actress-producer said during the new episode of her “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast.
thefocus.news

Sage Steele and husband Jonathan Bailey's relationship timeline explored

Sage Steele has been the topic of conversation after she was pulled from her ESPN anchor duties following controversial remarks on Jay Cutler’s podcast. People are now interested in her personal life with husband Jonathan Bailey. Sage Steele takes a break from ESPN. Sage Steele has been thrust into the...
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
TVShowsAce

How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
