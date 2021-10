Mercury might be in retrograde—and we don't want to jinx it—but we've been having some good luck, shopping-wise, recently. Case in point? Amazon just kicked off its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul Event, and it's seriously the beauty sale of our dreams. That's right, from now until October 25 you can score pre-Black Friday discounts. We're talking top-tier makeup, hair, nail and skincare products, including PureWow favorites GrandeLIP and Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. What are we stocking up on? Everything Urban Decay, Oribe and R+Co, of course. Just keep in mind that Amazon is rolling out new deals every day, so be sure to check here daily to stay up to date. For now, don't miss out on scoring these ten beauty deals today before it's too late.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO