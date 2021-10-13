CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

MU volleyball's Dixon emerges as a leader, go-to player

By Emma Eaton
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung teams need someone to follow, to idolize. For Missouri volleyball, standout six-rotation player Anna Dixon is the glue that holds the team together. The junior outside hitter transferred to Missouri (3-14) from Kansas State in 2020 and hasn’t looked back. She earned All-SEC honors in 2020 and All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors in 2019. She also competed for the USA Volleyball Women’s Junior National Team in 2019. This season, Dixon leads the Tigers in kills and aces. She was nominated as a captain and is learning to balance leadership and consistent performances.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Volleyball#Basketball#Mu Volleyball#Kansas State
chatsports.com

No. 1 Volleyball’s Fields named AVCA National Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Skylar Fields has been named the AVCA National Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday. This recognition comes after Fields was already named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Fields had an outstanding...
SPORTS
News Channel Nebraska

WSC's Maggie Brahmer named NSIC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

WAYNE, Neb. -- Maggie Brahmer of Wayne State College was announced Monday afternoon as the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week following her play over the weekend in two NSIC road sweeps at the University of Mary and Minot State. Brahmer, a 6-0 redshirt freshman middle hitter...
WAYNE, NE
Columbia Missourian

Brown, Pickett return as leaders for new look MU men's basketball

Kobe Brown spoke to freshman guard Anton Brookshire in the key during Missouri men’s basketball’s practice Wednesday. It was a brief moment during a drill involving two sets of players — one group wearing white training jerseys, the other in black — running up and down over the Tiger logo atop the outline of the state, transitioning between offense and defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ada News

ECU's Delgado named week's top volleyball defensive player

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - East Central University volleyball senior Alejandra Delgado has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Oct. 11. The Cidra, Puerto Rico native, helped the Tigers (10-9, 6-1 GAC) to three wins in the week and they are currently on a school record seven-match winning streak.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy