7 Thoughts From 7 Days: What’s next for the Rangers and Kravtsov’s trade request?

The New York Rangers have announced their opening night lineup and the big omission was Vitali Kravtsov. Tuesday, we learned that Kravtsov is refusing to report to Hartford and has been given permission to seek a trade. This isn’t the first time Kravtsov has had a problem playing in Hartford. In 2019 he left the team to go back to Russia where he played in the KHL. He would return to Hartford later in the year.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO