7 Thoughts From 7 Days: What’s next for the Rangers and Kravtsov’s trade request?
In the span of 12 hours, the Rangers scrapped my entire plan for this week’s 7 Thoughts post. First, they sent Vitali Kravtsov to the AHL. That was fine. It was clear the Rangers had to clear up some roster space, and things would fall into place by October. Then Kravtsov requested a trade after being told, flat out, that he did not make the Rangers. This wasn’t a roster management issue, he just didn’t make the team.blueseatblogs.com
Comments / 0