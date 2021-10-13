IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Is So Good, It Has Over 10,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between pets and people, dirt has a way of finding its way onto carpets, stairways, and upholstered furniture this time of year. But if you’ve ever tried to spot-clean a high-traffic area in your home using a spray solution or foam, you know that this can create a new spot, albeit a clean one. Luckily, there’s an easy way to rid your home of everyday spills and stains, even if your pet has an accident or you forget to remove your dirty boots at the door. Meet the BISSELL SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner, a compact, portable steam vacuum that uses a combination of heated water, cleanser, and suction to permanently remove stubborn stains and dirt from carpets, stairs, and upholstery. It’s racked up nearly 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon, many from pet owners or parents of little kids, including one who calls it “my new best friend.”

