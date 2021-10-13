Ohio Reps. introduce marijuana legalization bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – There’s a new push for marijuana at the Ohio Statehouse, this time, being backed by Republican lawmakers.

Two Republican representatives – Jamie Callender and Ron Ferguson – announced a new bill Tuesday that would legalize marijuana for recreational adult use in Ohio.

The bill would also expand the state’s medical marijuana program to include adult-use cannabis. It would also impose a 10 percent sales tax and create a path for expungement of those with past marijuana offenses.

Even though the bill is being introduced by Republicans, leaders of the party are still very much on the fence, including House Speaker Bob Cupp and Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Leadership in both chambers has expressed their skepticism, we’ll say, in a polite way,” Callender said.

“The reality is, in a Republican-controlled legislature, you need Republicans on board to pass bills,” said Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson).

The legislation comes months after Democrats introduced a similar bill. There is also a ballot initiative that could be up for a vote as soon as 2022.