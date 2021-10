Boys & Girls Clubs of America had its beginnings in 1860 as the Boys’ Club with three women in Hartford, Connecticut: Mary Goodwin, Alice Goodwin and Elizabeth Hammersley. Believing that boys who roamed the streets should have a positive alternative, they organized the first club. With character development as the cornerstone of the experience, the club focused on capturing boys’ interests, improving their behavior and increasing their personal expectations and goals. A cause was born.

BRANDON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO