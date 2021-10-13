CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Where in New Orleans did Tennessee Williams make a big splash?

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJbld_0cPlacLd00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A swimming pool is a reflection and a reminder for this guy.

He’s Augustin Correro.

Augustin is a student and a fan of Tennessee Williams.

He wrote the book on his hero.

His book is called Tennessee Williams 101 .

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows Augustin wants the world to know more about the man who lived in New Orleans.

And that’s when Tennesee would swim at the New Orleans Athletic Club, NOAC as everybody knows it.

You can read all about the man who wrote A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Glass Menagerie.

Tennessee lived in the French Quarter for years.

That’s how he came to be a member of the New Orleans Athletic Club.

Augustin Correro writes about the writer in his first book.

But it’s not Augustin’s first chapter about Tennessee Williams.

Augustin started the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company.

He travels the country talking about his hero, who fills 214 pages of the biography, Tennessee Williams 101 .

You can find it online and on the shelf at your favorite bookstore.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

WGNO

2K+
Followers
917
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy