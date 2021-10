If you are a student, chances are, at some point, you have been slated to occupy a nondescript beige box. If you are particularly unlucky, your beige box — a "room" in a "dormitory," to use the standard charitable language — dates to middle of the last century, is a little musty when it rains and for some reason remains dark at all hours of the day even when the window is totally unobstructed. If you have a clean, modern beige box, count your blessings; but the fact remains that dormitories are, by design, bland rectangular prisms made more for easy maintenance than a particularly posh lifestyle.

