CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creek County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Osage, Creek, Washington, northwestern Nowata, southeastern Pawnee and northwestern Tulsa Counties through 645 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles southwest of Elgin to 3 miles northeast of Blackburn to 2 miles east of Fallis. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Sand Springs Bristow... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Dewey... Cleveland Mannford... Drumright Barnsdall... Oilton Copan... Ramona Depew... Wynona Ochelata... Jennings Avant... Westport This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 201. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the boundary-breaking military leader and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nowata, OK
County
Creek County, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Fallis, OK
County
Osage County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Barnsdall, OK
City
Osage, OK
City
Elgin, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Washington, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Pawnee County, OK
County
Nowata County, OK
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Westport#Thunderstorms#Doppler
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy