Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Osage, Creek, Washington, northwestern Nowata, southeastern Pawnee and northwestern Tulsa Counties through 645 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles southwest of Elgin to 3 miles northeast of Blackburn to 2 miles east of Fallis. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Sand Springs Bristow... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Dewey... Cleveland Mannford... Drumright Barnsdall... Oilton Copan... Ramona Depew... Wynona Ochelata... Jennings Avant... Westport This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 201. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH