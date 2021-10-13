CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:11:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

