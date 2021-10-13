CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Best Outdoorsy Email Newsletters

By Erin Berger
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey, did you need more emails? No? What about the kind that transport you to a peaceful place, give you some sound advice, or sometimes have cool photos of bugs? You know, newsletters. I’m not going to claim that you need more of those either—newsletters are so abundant and have lured so many writers to quit their staff jobs for buckets of money (or sometimes, the freedom to say truly stupid things) that they could now almost be considered a literary genre in themselves. But wait! The kinds of newsletters I’m talking about are different. They won’t clog your inbox with stressful takes and bloviating. Instead, they’ll float peacefully into what I hope is a specific folder you’ve reserved just for newsletters so you only have to open them when you want to. They’ll wait patiently until you need a little pick-me-up and then they’ll offer brief musings on the natural world, traveling, and gas station wildlife. And you can give your spam trigger finger a rest.

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleadernews.com

Our newsletter is now an everyday thing

Nearly three years ago, when I became the editor of The Leader, one of my first objectives was to make us operate more like a daily news organization than a weekly. My previous 20 years as a journalist had been spent at daily newspapers, so I was wired to work that way and had long developed a passion for reporting news before my competitors. But at the time, theleadernews.com was less a place to go for fresh, up-to-date information than it was a collection of stories and photos that already had been circulated in print.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sign up for the Gadget Master newsletter

Having one of those days? Work driving you mad? Just can’t seem to find the time to visit Gadget Master as much as you would like to?. Well, don’t stress, help is at hand. If you can’t come to us, we’ll come to you!. You can now sign up for...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

Indy100 is launching a free weekly newsletter

Indy100 is launching its very own newsletter and you can have it landing in your inbox each week for free.The Indy100 Briefing will arrive in your inbox every Wednesday, all you have to do is sign up to receive it.In it, we’ll bring you the stories that you want to read – from the latest Twitter debates and TikTok trends, to those viral human-interest stories that you just can’t help but share.First off, we’ll tell you about the stories that everyone’s talking about – and explain why they matter. We’ll ensure there’s some fun and light in there for you, particularly...
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writer#Outdoors#Food Security#Stranger Travel
talesbuzz.com

Hooters reverses policy on skimpy new underwear bottoms

Hooters’ rump-roasted new uniform policy has bottomed out. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate that female servers trade in their already short shorts for new skin-tight, bikini-cut bottoms. “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they...
BUSINESS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pawtracks.com

The best ways to discipline a dog

You might have adopted a new puppy who’s a little more energetic than you expected. The good news is the puppy stage doesn’t last forever, and it’s the perfect time to train your dog to act smart, be obedient, and stay attentive. While training should involve positive reinforcement, there are times when you’ll need to discipline your dog.
PETS
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: October 18 - October 24

If at this point in time we have become used to being slightly clueless and avoiding big issues, this spell now slowly but surely will break. We will have to get out of our comfort zone of not saying or doing anything that is somehow tangible and value-related. The air will become too dry for sandcastles to hold, or there may even be a great wave to wash it away.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

At Four Ski Areas, You Can Pay to Skip the Lift Line. Locals Are Pissed.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Earlier this week, Mount Bachelor ski resort, outside Bend, Oregon, announced a new offering for guests: Fast Tracks passes that allow customers to skip lift lines. The passes start at $49 per day and will rise in price depending on demand throughout the season. It’s part of a bigger initiative being rolled out by Powdr, the ski-resort conglomerate that owns Mount Bachelor along with ten other resorts. Powdr is introducing similar passes at three other areas this year: Utah’s Snowbird, Vermont’s Killington, and Colorado’s Copper Mountain.
TRAVEL
The Poly Post

ASI Adventures ignites virtual campfire for outdoorsy students

The ASI Adventures program continued to foster intimate spaces for students with a taste for the outdoors in its virtual campfire event held on Sept. 23, inviting CPP students to share and learn from each other’s exploration experiences. For this latest iteration of the Virtual Campfire, presenters Marshall Fielding and...
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Abandoned table for two found in the woods of Lake District

A photographer was stunned to find a fully set table for two in the woods of the Lake District. Ashley Cooper discovered the mysterious afternoon tea set-up with tables and chairs, while wandering the wilderness. Instagram Generation. He initially thought it was an art installation, but upon closer inspection, he...
WORLD
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Oct. 18

Aries-This week you may be tempted to act on impulse. Surprise, surprise. This is your sign to play the long game and learn that your first impulse is not always the best choice. Think about how your decisions will affect you in the long run and, more importantly, how others will perceive you. If you always react on impulse, your enemies will always know how to bring you down.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Only In Kansas

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Kansas Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

If you’re looking for an authentic rustic adventure for two, book a stay at this cabin in the woods in El Dorado, Kansas. When you do, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported back in time. According to Airbnb, it costs $35 a night to rent this cozy vacation rental in the woods. You’ll be able […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Kansas Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
KANSAS STATE
djmag.com

Subscribe to the DJ Mag Monthly Newsletter

DJ Mag has launched a monthly newsletter. Fatureing a round-up of our recently published features, news and original video content, as well a selection of mixes and stories from our most recent UK & North America mag cover stars. In October's newsletter, we highlight DJ Mag Originals content in the...
MUSIC
Brenham Banner-Press

Outdoorsy partners with Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon to help travelers savor a variety of healthy, chef-inspired meals

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Outdoorsy, the most-trusted online RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, has teamed up with Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon to turn traditional campground cooking on its head with a wide variety of 40 delicious weekly recipes, delivered to your doorstep in time for your next road trip.
AUSTIN, TX
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy