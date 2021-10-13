The Best Outdoorsy Email Newsletters

Hey, did you need more emails? No? What about the kind that transport you to a peaceful place, give you some sound advice, or sometimes have cool photos of bugs? You know, newsletters. I’m not going to claim that you need more of those either—newsletters are so abundant and have lured so many writers to quit their staff jobs for buckets of money (or sometimes, the freedom to say truly stupid things) that they could now almost be considered a literary genre in themselves. But wait! The kinds of newsletters I’m talking about are different. They won’t clog your inbox with stressful takes and bloviating. Instead, they’ll float peacefully into what I hope is a specific folder you’ve reserved just for newsletters so you only have to open them when you want to. They’ll wait patiently until you need a little pick-me-up and then they’ll offer brief musings on the natural world, traveling, and gas station wildlife. And you can give your spam trigger finger a rest.