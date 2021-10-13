Philadelphia Announces Awards from Salon and Barbershop Emergency Relief (SABER) Program

WILMINGTON, DE — Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co announced the upcoming Auction of a 7,989+/-SF three-story office building, built in 1907. The building is situated on 0.24+/- acres in the Waterfront District (W-4) and comes with 24 deeded parking spots. The property is located along the scenic Brandywine River across the bridge from Alapocas Run State Park and within walking distance to Rockford Park, the Delaware Art Museum, shopping, and restaurants. The property will be sold in a online only auction concluding Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00pm and is guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid of $475,000.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO