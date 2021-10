The filing deadline for tax returns is Friday, meaning if you believe you qualify for a California stimulus check, be sure to file before midnight. It is estimated that more than 9 million Californians qualify for the stimulus payments, including those who have yet to file returns. The California Tax Board previously told SFGATE that it will continue processing returns through the end of Friday. The Tax Board determines eligibility for the payments based off tax returns.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO