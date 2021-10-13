Tattered Cover is opening its first bookstore outside of Denver

Bookworms in Colorado Springs will have a new spot to check out the latest titles next year when Tattered Cover Book Store opens a new location downtown. The new bookstore will inhabit an 8,000-square-foot space at 112 N. Tejon St. and include a cafe, kids zone and more, the company announced this week. The location, which is expected to open in early 2022, marks its first outside of the Denver region and seventh overall following a new store in Westminster that’s expected to open this fall.