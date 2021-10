The Saints Row reboot will take character customization to a new level, enabling us to combine any elements of our apparel regardless of the chosen gender. Last month, we wrote that Saints Row reboot would offer the players the most comprehensive character customization options since the series began. Now, there are indications that the new title will follow in the footsteps of the second installment by enabling us to change our appearance at will, regardless of gender. Such revelations were shared by The Gamer, which in turn referred to the information sent by Game Informer to the subscribers (via Reddit).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO