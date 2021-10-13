CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is Live

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch’s Halloween Terror is now live from October 12th to November 2nd, adding several new cosmetics to the game along with the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge. A new trailer has been released, showcasing the skins in action while also pitching Brigitte as the Huntress with her new skin. Check it out below.

Distractify

The ‘Overwatch’ Halloween Event 2021 Has Arrived: Here’s Every Challenge and Spooky Skin You Don’t Want to Miss

For many, spooky season started way back in September when pumpkin spice and Halloween decorations instantly became impossible to avoid. But for Overwatch players, the horror gets a slightly later start - and runs just a little past Halloween. Whether you’re taking on challenges solo or joining up with friends, this is a gaming event you’re going to want to get in on sooner rather than later.
segmentnext.com

Is Overwatch 2 Skipping Loot Boxes?

As Overwatch 2 gets closer and closer to release, age ratings on the game are starting to pop up in different countries. Most intriguingly, however, is the lack of mention of loot boxes in the German age rating, leaving gamers wondering if Overwatch 2 loot boxes will be present in the game or not.
