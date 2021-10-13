Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is Live

If the twitchy, arcade-y run ‘n guns that populate the vast majority of the first-person shooter genre aren’t doing it for you these days, you may not be having a problem with the genre per se’. It might be that your gaming palette just demands something a bit more methodical and grounded now. If that is the case, then Black Matter’s Hell Let Loose might just be the ticket for you. It proudly wears its intentions as well as its flaws on its sleeve and makes no apologies for either. While its unforgiving nature might be an acquired taste for many, and it likely won’t really click with you until you’re several hours in, this particular road to hell is likely worth traveling for those looking for a truly hardcore World War 2 simulator.

