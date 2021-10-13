Janet Felsoci

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet L. Crozier Felsoci, 65 of Wintersville, Ohio died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born October 14, 1955 in Bellaire, Ohio daughter of the late Galen S. and Rose Lee Mesich Crozier. Janet was a preschool teacher for the CAA of Columbiana County, a graduate of Bellaire High school and Eastern Gateway Community College. She enjoyed her mornings sitting in the sunroom and she was looking forward to her full retirement this year. Surviving are her husband, Michael Felsoci, whom she married on August 14, 1999, three sisters, Sharon Kubica of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Dianna Rose (Edward) Campbell of Corona, California, Connie (Jim) Hranko of Beallsville, Ohio and two brothers, Bill (Tammy) Crozier of Bellaire, Ohio and Matt (Tiffany) Crozier of Shadyside, Ohio and her sister- in-law, Kathy Felsoci of Steubenville, Ohio. Also many nieces and nephews. She was a very special aunt. Family and friends will be received at the Bauknecht – Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory 441 37th Street Bellaire, Ohio for memorial visitation on Saturday from 10:30 am until time of Janet’s Celebration of Life services at 1:30 pm with Pastor Jim Lish officiating.

