A six-week composting pilot program will kick off Oct. 20 at three locations across the city of Houston, including one in the Heights. The cost-neutral program, proposed by Houston City Council Member Sallie Alcorn as a budget amendment that passed in June, is intended to build off the momentum of an existing composting program that has been underway in the Heights since mid-April. That program was launched by local Girl Scout Monica Orozco, Zero Waste Houston and the Houston Heights Association. Orozco was recognized by Alcorn and Houston City Council on July 13, which was named "Monico Orozco Day" by the council.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO