Manchester United are in pole position to re-sign Paul Pogba this summer, with the player's entourage keen to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history. Pogba's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and over the past few years he has been continually linked with a move away from the club. Real Madrid are long-term admirers, as are former side Juventus, while Paris Saint-Germain also explored the possibility of signing him before the start of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO