Presidential Election

Sense of urgency grips the White House with Biden facing crises on many fronts

By John Harwood
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — Nine months into Joe Biden's presidency, a White House suddenly beset on all sides feels a growing sense of urgency. The coronavirus pandemic Biden thought he had tamed this spring continues to deny Americans a return to normal life and is disrupting the economic recovery by crimping job growth, even as it fuels higher-than-expected inflation. The harrowing withdrawal from Afghanistan has also raised doubts about his international leadership at a time of rising tensions with China.

New York Post

The incredible, disappearing — incompetent — Team Biden

Last week was another bad one for the continually disappearing Biden administration. As Americans took to social media to post pictures of bare Dunkin’ Donuts shelves, sold-out milk at big-box stores and other signs of an America in trouble, we learned that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave since August.
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
Lootpress

America is losing its patience with the Biden Administration

In his speech on September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden chastised unvaccinated Americans, contemptuously labeled them a “distinct minority” and stated that “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” However, the President’s plummeting poll numbers seem to reflect that it is actually the American people who are losing patience with his incompetent and untrustworthy administration.
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
bitcoin.com

The 'Holding Billionaires Accountable' Lie — Media, Big Tech Fact Checkers Mischaracterize Angst Toward Biden's Tax Proposal

U.S. citizens and financial institutions are concerned about the Biden administration’s goals to get banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) aggregate inflows from a customer’s bank account annually that exceed $600. Mainstream media is reporting and Big Tech’s swarm of fact-checkers have said that some lawmakers are mischaracterizing the proposal.
MSNBC

White House: Biden 'has no intention to lead an insurrection'

As part of its comprehensive investigation, the bipartisan House committee examining the Jan. 6 attack is seeking materials from the White House — not because the Biden administration bears responsibility for the insurrectionist riot, but because its predecessor does. As we've discussed, Donald Trump, eager to hide as much information...
mediaite.com

‘No problem!’ Joe Biden Laughs at Reporter Suggestion He Get Bernie and Manchin Together to ‘Hash it Out’ at White House

President Joe Biden had a good laugh and a snappy quip when a reporter suggested inviting Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders to the White House for a hashing-out session. The president spoke to reporters briefly after he arrived on the South Lawn Friday evening, and he was repeatedly asked about the state of the negotiations on his Build Back Better agenda.
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
Fox News

Top Biden officials keep being MIA during crises

As the Biden administration has juggled crises in Afghanistan, the southern border and the national supply chain, key officials, including the president himself, have declined to make visibility a top priority. The media wasn't notified until two months later that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had taken a parental leave in...
