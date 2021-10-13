UPDATE 3-German yields fall from near 5-month high as global bonds rally

(Updates prices in late trade)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - German bond yields fell for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from their highest in nearly five months, caught up in a broader bond rally as markets unwound some of the recent surge in government borrowing costs.

The 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 4 basis points (bps) at -0.13% at 1610 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since late May at -0.085%.

It was set for biggest one-day fall in just over a month.

“Today we’re seeing a bit of consolidation,” Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, said.

Longer-dated bond yields saw the biggest falls, with 30-year borrowing costs in Germany, France and the Netherlands down as much as 7.5 bps each .

And Germany’s 30-year Bund yield was set for its biggest daily fall since July.

Policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve have been a key driver behind a rise of more than 20 bps in German 10-year yields over the last three weeks.

But data showing U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in September, marginally higher than in August and the 5.3% a Reuters poll had expected, only briefly paused Wednesday’s Bund rally.

The last inflation number the Fed will see ahead of its November meeting did little to change largely priced in expectations the bank may announce a start to tapering its bond purchases.

Investors note that the European Central Bank’s divergent policy path from the Fed means it will have to keep rates lower for longer to meet its new, symmetrical inflation target.

Guntermann said potential euro zone rate hikes priced by money markets - which on Monday showed a 100% chance of a 10 basis point rate hike by the ECB by December 2022 - had moved “too far” and “too fast”.

Earlier, a key gauge of euro area inflation expectations - the breakeven rate or the difference between nominal and real bond yields - rose to the highest in nearly seven years at 1.8694%.

The gauge has risen sharply recently as already elevated inflation levels, coupled with a spike in energy prices, have worried investors that inflation may be less transitory than expected.

Wednesday’s move was driven by yields on inflation-linked bonds, or real yields, falling more than nominal yields across bond markets on Wednesday .

In a further sign of concern around the economic outlook, Germany’s economic institutes will slash their 2021 growth forecasts to 2.4% from 3.7% as supply bottlenecks slow economic recovery.

In bond auctions, Italy raised 6.5 billion euros from three-, seven-, and 30-year bonds, paying the highest yields in months. Germany raised 816 million euros from a 30-year bond. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan and Alex Richardson)