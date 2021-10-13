How to Play Every Game From Squid Game (and Not Die)
When Lim Yong-su, 58, watched the dystopian Korean drama series Squid Game on Netflix, he was ecstatic. The show, likely to be the service’s most successful, features 456 contestants vying for 45.6 billion won ($38 million) by playing a series of childhood games once popular in Korea . As president of the Yeongi Folk Museum, an institution devoted to preserving the region’s relics and traditional Korean play, Lim is the go-to person for all things Korean game-related.www.wired.com
