Gloria H. Butler RUTLAND — Gloria H. Butler, 88, of Rutland, Vermont, died Oct. 10, 2021, at the Meadows at East Mountain. She was born May 19, 1933, in Ludlow, Vermont, the daughter of Richard E. and Dorothy (Rice) Howard. After graduation from Black River High School, she married Richard Albert Butler and together, they raised two sons. She was a skilled homemaker who nurtured her family with unwavering devotion, humor and affection. Gloria had a lifelong love of the natural world. She was especially interested in bird and plant life and took delight in encountering the native species of Vermont and of the varied places she and her husband explored on cross-country road trips. Her enthusiasm and knowledge, coupled with her love of books and storytelling, have been enduring influences on her sons and deepened her husband’s appreciation of the wonders they shared on their outings and adventures. Her family and friends will remember her as a stylish woman with a sly wit and a generous spirit who frequently touched them with her quick smile and easy laugh. Gloria is survived by her children, Mark Butler (Mary Anne Rotella), of San Francisco, California, and Kevin (Amanda Cross) Butler, of Whitingham, Vermont; her granddaughter, Colton Butler; her beloved sister, Constance Bixby; as well as her niece, Sandra Merrill, grandniece Beth Merrill and grandnephew Raymond Merrill. She is also survived by her friend and caregiver, Dianne Lennon, whose steadfast support and companionship did so much to enrich her final years. Gloria was predeceased in 2018 by Richard, her husband of 64 years. Her family is deeply grateful to the staff at the Meadows, especially Mercedes Whitney, for outstanding care and compassion, to her private duty aides for their dedication and companionship, and to Dr. Bruce Bullock for his excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Audubon Society, P.O. Box 1813, Rutland, VT 05701; The Sunshine Fund at the Meadows, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701; or to a charity of one’s choice. A graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery will be held at a later date. Clifford Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.