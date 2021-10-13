Georgia county to remove ‘genocide cannon’ from city square

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA TIFFANY DAVIS, Plaintiff v. OCTAVIUS DAVIS, Defendant CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2021-CV-2066M NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO: OCTAVIUS DAVIS, You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking divorce was filed against you in said Court on August 3, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication ordered by the Court on September 30, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon William F. Todd, Jr., Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is: WILLIAM F. TODD, JR. P.O. Box 80159 Conyers, GA 30013 an answer to the Complaint within sixty (60) days of September 30, 2021. WITNESS the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of said Court. This the 4th day of October, 2021. Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk of Superior Court of Rockdale County 909-50391 10 13 20 27 11/3.

