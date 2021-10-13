CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia county to remove ‘genocide cannon’ from city square

By AP News
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i24FB_0cPlWLJs00

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county has unanimously voted to remove a “genocide cannon” from a city square where it resided for more than a century. The cannon in Decatur has ties to the Indian War of 1836 and has become increasingly controversial. It has been criticized by local activists who say it represents the […]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

What you need to bring with you to vote in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia voters have the option to choose between voting in person on election day, in person early or mailing in an absentee ballot. If you are planning to vote in person today, here’s what you need to know. [SPECIAL SECTION: Election 2020]. Early voting vs voting on Election...
GEORGIA STATE
washingtoninformer.com

MARSHALL: What Happens to Atlanta If the Wealthy Leave and Create a New City?

In an attempt to increase the white population and maintain white political control, the city of Atlanta expanded its borders northward to include the once-rural area called Bulkhead. This successful annexation was made in 1952 under Mayor William Hartfield’s “Plan of Improvement.”. Today, Atlanta is a far different municipality. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
Decatur, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
insideedition.com

2 Election Workers in Georgia’s Fulton County Fired for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registrations: Officials

Two elections office workers in Georgia's Fulton County have been fired for allegedly shredding around 300 voter registration forms ahead of local elections, according to a statement released by county elections officials. The county, which encompasses most of Atlanta, is the state's most populous, and will begin early voting for municipal races less than 24 hours after the news was announced Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA TIFFANY DAVIS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA TIFFANY DAVIS, Plaintiff v. OCTAVIUS DAVIS, Defendant CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 2021-CV-2066M NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO: OCTAVIUS DAVIS, You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking divorce was filed against you in said Court on August 3, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication ordered by the Court on September 30, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon William F. Todd, Jr., Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is: WILLIAM F. TODD, JR. P.O. Box 80159 Conyers, GA 30013 an answer to the Complaint within sixty (60) days of September 30, 2021. WITNESS the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of said Court. This the 4th day of October, 2021. Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk of Superior Court of Rockdale County 909-50391 10 13 20 27 11/3.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers

Controversial cannon relic to be removed from Decatur Square

The DeKalb County Commission voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to remove a controversial relic of the Creek Indian War of 1836 from the Decatur Square and place it in storage. Activists have been calling for the removal of what they dubbed the “genocide cannon” for a year following removal of a Civil War monument […] The post Controversial cannon relic to be removed from Decatur Square appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Cannon#Indian#Ap
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kroger announces new hours for Georgia stores

ATLANTA — Attention Kroger shoppers, there are new changes for Georgia stores. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 10, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will change store hours. The new hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Some stores were previously open...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia mayor dies of COVID complications at 35

RICEBORO, Ga. — A city in east Georgia is mourning as the community prepares to lay their mayor to rest. Joseph Harris died last Tuesday morning of COVID complications. The City of Riceboro made the announcement in a statement on Facebook the morning he passed at the Liberty Regional Hospital.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
arcamax.com

Georgia police officer shot, killed on his first shift

ATLANTA — A massive manhunt is underway after a young officer was shot and killed early Saturday outside his police station in Georgia, officials said. Dylan Harrison, 26, was working his first shift as a part-time officer with the Alamo Police Department when he was gunned down outside the station about 1 a.m., Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said at a Saturday afternoon news conference.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Sick, Elderly Black Man Kicked Out Of Atlanta-Area Hospital With Tubes Still Attached

A 68-year-old man was kicked out of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, GA, last week, because the hospital staff was concerned about payment for his treatment. According to WSB in Atlanta, the unidentified man was rescued by Rockdale County Deputy Chief Scott Freeman, after a good Samaritan called 911. A hospital employee confirmed that the staff had dressed the patient and walked him out of the building, leaving him right outside of the emergency room exit.
ATLANTA, GA
Best of South Florida

Miami daily roundup: Jay-Z files complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, COVID's missing death toll, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Jay-Z's group has filed a complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, asking them to look into an animal abuse case; a slew of missing COVID deaths from Florida counties has been released; the state health department wants a permanent mask mandate ban; and taxpayers could be footing the bill if Gov. Ron DeSantis sues the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates.
MIAMI, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

3K+
Followers
678
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy