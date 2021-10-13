CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's new finance watchdog vows further supervision reforms

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The new president of Germany’s financial watchdog BaFin on Wednesday vowed to make further efforts to bolster supervision in Europe’s largest economy amid criticism that current overhaul efforts don’t go far enough.

Mark Branson, in his first news conference since taking over the helm BaFin, said he was impressed by the speed and breadth of the reforms.

“But for me, this is only the beginning of BaFin’s long-term development,” he said.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

