CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

I'm a 'Dune' superfan and watching Denis Villeneuve's new film gave me chills all the way through

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1e1f_0cPlVMEo00
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in "Dune."

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

  • I saw Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited adaptation of " Dune " at the New York Film Festival.
  • I'm a superfan of the book and 1984 movie, but the new version exceeded my expectations by far.
  • Villeneuve's adaptation made some much-needed updates, and the visuals were breathtaking.

There's a mantra repeated in the world of " Dune " about the nature of fear, and the effects it can have on a person's mental state.

"I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration," the saying goes. In David Lynch's 1984 adaptation, it's Paul Atreides who most often utters this prayer. And in Denis Villeneuve's stunning new adaptation, it's Paul's mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) who first says the words onscreen.

It's a memorable litany for sure (I've personally found myself repeating it in times of stress), and one that applies in more ways than one to the daunting task of adapting an epic, esoteric work like Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" into a cohesive film.

To take on such a gargantuan task, one has to be fearless, able to parse Herbert's dense prose for plot nuggets and hidden meanings without getting bogged down. Villeneuve, along with fellow screenwriters Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, are up to the task, doing justice to Herbert's vision while facing the pitfalls of previous adaptations head on.

I'm a superfan of "Dune" - I've devoured the novel, and Lynch's 1984 version has a special place in my heart (shout out to the House Atreides pug , who is definitely not canon but one of my favorite parts of the film nonetheless).

But watching Villeneuve's incredible adaptation at the New York Film Festival was an entirely different experience. From the mammoth sets that stunned even Jason Momoa (who plays Duncan Idaho ) to the fearsome villain Baron Harkonnen (a disturbing Stellan Skarsgård), Villeneuve's " Dune " gave me chills all the way through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ch8t_0cPlVMEo00
Chalamet as Paul and Charlotte Rampling as the Reverend Mother Mohiam in "Dune."

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

The new 'Dune' doesn't stray too far from the novel, but still provides some much needed updates

At the core of Herbert's "Dune" (and Lynch's adaptation) is the story of Paul and his journey to becoming the Kwisatz Haderach, a messiah predicted by the mythical Bene Gesserit sisterhood and mythologized by the Fremen people.

While the new " Dune " still centers Paul in the narrative, it also gives the women of House Atreides and Arrakis far more agency than previous versions. In both Herbert's novel and Lynch's film, Paul's mother Jessica is described as a "concubine" to Duke Leto who bore a son, despite being ordered by the Bene Gesserit to give birth to a daughter.

In the new "Dune," however, Jessica's position in the Atreides house isn't described in such dated, subservient terms - instead, she's portrayed a near-equal to Leto, with her standing as a Bene Gesserit witch giving her a great deal of autonomy and power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihNcf_0cPlVMEo00
Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica and Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto in "Dune."

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

Other characters in the new " Dune " who also received much-needed updates include Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen woman who's shown as a ruthless warrior in her own right and not just Paul's love interest, and Dr. Liet-Kynes, who in previous iterations was male, but is played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Villeneuve's version.

As a longtime fan, it was great to see some of the novel's female characters finally getting their due, and being afforded more status than a love interest for or accessory to the story's men. I also appreciated the decision to cast Zendaya and Duncan-Brewster, both women of color, for two of the film's most prominent roles.

And in a departure from Lynch's adaptation, the villainous and scheming Harkonnens are actually terrifying in the new "Dune." Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista each give memorable performances as Baron Harkonnen and his nephew Glossu Rabban, respectively, and even the Baron's signature way of floating above the ground is more menacing and less campy than in previous versions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xibi1_0cPlVMEo00
Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in "Dune."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

By splitting the film into two parts, Villeneuve avoids the mistakes of other adaptations

One of the downfalls of Lynch's adaptation is that it attempts to cram all of Herbert's 400-page novel into a two-hour film.

Villeneuve's " Dune " does clock in at around two and a half hours, but he wisely decided to split the narrative into two parts, which means the ending of his version takes place about halfway through the novel. The sequel, which has unfortunately yet to be confirmed , will most likely follow the second half of the book.

If you're not familiar with the novel, the ending to Villeneuve's film will likely seem abrupt. But as a diehard fan, I loved being able to spend more time with the characters, instead of rushing through Herbert's sprawling, multilayered narrative to hit certain plot points.

The world of "Dune" is complex, with Fremen and Bene Gesserit mythologies taking some getting used to, not to mention the interplanetary politics at play. But by splitting the film into two, Villeneuve is able to pay greater attention to the intricacies of Herbert's world - and actually takes time to develop his characters into multifaceted individuals.

Unlike other adaptations, the new " Dune " completely immerses you in the story, making Paul's journey and the conflict over Arrakis all the more engaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47x9Sr_0cPlVMEo00
Chalamet as Paul and Ferguson as Jessica in "Dune."

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

Villeneuve's film is also visually breathtaking

There were numerous moments during the new " Dune " that gave me goosebumps, and most of them occurred because of the film's dedication to portraying Arrakis and the Atreides' home planet of Caladan in stunning detail.

On Caladan, there are gorgeous shots of Paul walking along a misty beach or visiting graves with his father on a desolate hill.

But the real magic happens when the Atreides family first steps foot on Arrakis. Legions of soldiers and Fremen arrive to greet them, although the true standout of that scene is the vast, sandy desert that extends as far as the eye can see. As Paul, Jessica, and Leto adjust to their new home, you can almost feel the scorching heat and sand beneath your feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVMjf_0cPlVMEo00
The battle between House Atreides and the Harkonnens in "Dune."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

I was also stunned by film's brutal battle scene, when the Harkonnens and imperial soldiers massacre the Atreides forces. The moody, subdued lighting of the Atreides' home at night gives way to violent bursts of light and sound, and the sheer number of soldiers on both sides made my jaw drop.

I've never felt so immersed in the world of " Dune " than when I was watching Villeneuve's version, which creates a world as intoxicating as the infamous "spice" itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBg5n_0cPlVMEo00
Zendaya as Chani in "Dune."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

The fearless new 'Dune' is a must watch for diehard fans and casual viewers alike

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made movie-going more difficult, and I wouldn't blame anyone for opting out of going into a theater right now.

But I have to say, watching " Dune " on a big screen was an experience like no other. It'd likely be an enjoyable watch at home, but the film's sweeping sets, epic battle scenes, and thrilling one-on-one action sequences were made to be seen in a theater (and it's also worth noting that Villeneuve wants people to see it in on the big screen, too ).

It's rare to feel so satisfied after seeing a film adaptation of a novel (especially when past versions have been so fraught with difficulty ), but the new "Dune" is everything I had hoped for - and more.

Even if you're not a superfan like I am, you won't want to miss this.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Dave Bautista Was Involved in a Physical Altercation at ‘Guardians’ Wrap Party

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been one of the most popular entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its debut in 2014. Bringing new characters like Star-Lord and Thanos’ daughter Gamora to the live-action Marvel Universe, the titular Guardians will soon be starring in brand-new projects coming to theaters and Disney+.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Denis Villeneuve Reveals Why He Wanted to Focus on the Women of Dune

There is little doubt that Dune is Paul Atreides' story but Denis Villeneuve had other plans for his film adaptation. The filmmaker has admitted that he wanted to put the focus on the important women in Frank Herbert's book and explains how he made it happen. Villeneuve recently spoke to...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
David Lynch
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Zendaya
Person
Chills
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
SuperHeroHype

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision. Denis Villeneuve has long said that remaking Dune is not only his dream job, but also the best movie he has ever made. Now, Warner Bros. has released a new featurette that reveals just how deep Villeneuve’s love for the source material goes. The latest inside look at the film shows Villeneuve discussing his efforts to bring Frank Herbert’s rich sci-fi landscape to life.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune gets a final trailer

Although its been playing in several international markets since last month, earning over $100 million in the process, we’ve still got a couple of weeks to go until Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opens in the US and the UK. However, to let us know what we’re missing, Warner Bros. has released a new – and supposedly final – trailer for this latest big screen version of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel; watch it here…
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune Messiah#All The Way#House
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars was “elephant in the room” for Dune, says Denis Villeneuve

Making any great science fiction movie blockbuster means being aware of Star Wars. Denis Villeneuve understands the pressure of that legacy all too well by directing Dune. In a guest column for this month’s issue of Empire, Villeneuve talks about trying find Dune’s own voice amid all the obvious nods to George Lucas’s mammoth franchise. “It was a very long process to find this identity in a world with the giant elephant of Star Wars in the room,” he writes, transcribed by SyFy Wire. “George Lucas was inspired by Dune when he created Star Wars. Then as we were making a movie about Dune, we had to negotiate the influence of Star Wars. It’s full circle.”
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Reveals If He Was Approached For The Batman

When Ben Affleck stepped down from directing duties on The Batman, there were several intriguing names that were thrown out there as potential replacements before Matt Reeves got the job. Warner Bros. reportedly considered directors like Ridley Scott, Gavin O’Connor, George Miller, and Denis Villeneuve. Denis Villeneuve is currently in...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Wired

Denis Villeneuve on Dune: ‘I Was Really a Maniac’

Denis Villeneuve has never lacked for ambition. From tackling the war on drugs along the US-Mexico border in Sicario to having Amy Adams communicate with nonverbal aliens in Arrival, his films tend to go big. Just when it seemed his last feature—Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Ridley Scott’s beloved masterpiece—would be his boldest yet, he announced his next: Dune.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve Says He’s Not Into Superhero Films, But “Could Connect” With Batman

“Dune” director Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) hasn’t shied away from giving his opinions on superhero projects with both dinging Marvel Studios films for “cutting and pasting” while also completing them by calling their hiring of Chloé Zhao for “Eternals,” a brilliant move. During his chat on the Happy...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Shares Love for The Batman

Last month, Dune director Denis Villeneuve made headlines when he said that Marvel movies are "cut and paste of other films" in an interview with El Mundo, but while the Academy Award-nominated director may not be a fan of the Marvel formula, it seems there is one superhero he relates to and has even spent time exploring. Villeneuve told Josh Horowitz during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he connects to Batman.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic Shows Off Its Beauty And Epic Scale Before Arriving Later This Month

Though “Dune” has already debuted in international territories, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has yet to have its US debut, which is going to be the time that most people pay attention to the film. Not because the rest of the world is somehow less than the US, but because in the US, the film will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max, making its box office result something of interest for the entire film industry. So to help promote its release, WB has yet another trailer for “Dune” to whet the appetite of film fans.
MOVIES
SFGate

Denis Villeneuve Wants to Direct a James Bond Movie: 'I'm One of the Biggest Bond Fans'

The search is on for the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig finishes his run, but the hunt for the next 007 director already has a new volunteer: Denis Villeneuve. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz, Villeneuve said he’s a huge Bond fan and it would be a dream for him to direct a movie in the franchise if he were ever asked.
MOVIES
dbknews.com

‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve has a long line of greatness behind him

For a long time, the film community has wondered why there hasn’t been a good Dune adaptation. It’s prime material for a sci-fi classic: huge worlds, strange alien creatures and a dense and rich system of government, culture and politics. However, the same factors that make it so interesting also make it hard to fully capture in under three hours.
MOVIES
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
film-book.com

DUNE (2021) Movie Trailer 3: Denis Villeneuve’s War Between Two Families in the Year 22,000 A.D.

The third and final movie trailer for Dune (2021) has been released by HBO Max and Warner Bros. View here the first Dune movie trailer and the second Dune movie trailer. Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

157K+
Followers
15K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy