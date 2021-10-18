CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Man Charged with Choking Woman Unconscious, Throwing Her Down a Flight of Stairs in Delaware

 4 hours ago

Newark Police Department

A man from Arnold has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and brutal assault of a woman in Newark, Delaware.

On October 8, 2021, at about 08:44 am, police were contacted by a female victim who reported an assault. The investigation revealed that a few hours prior, the victim was at an apartment in the 100-block of East Main Street with a male who was known to her.


The male was identified as Brandon Joseph Freyre, 20, of Andrew Hill Road. Sources say Freyre and the victim are students at the nearby University of Delaware.


According to authorities, Freyre and the victim engaged in a verbal argument. During the course of the argument, Freyre damaged property belonging to the victim. The argument escalated and Freyre struck the victim with blunt objects, sprayed her in the eyes with spray paint and threatened to kill the victim if she contacted police.


"He next strangled her to unconsciousness. Freyre blocked the exit to the room and prevented the victim from leaving the apartment," authorities said. "After about four hours, he threw the victim down a flight of stairs and she was able to flee the apartment and contact police."


The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.


Police reportedly located Freyre inside his off-campus apartment and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to Newark Police headquarters where he was charged with:


Kidnapping Second Degree
Assault Second Degree
Strangulation
Terroristic Threatening
Assault Third Degree
Criminal Mischief


Freyre has been ordered to be held in default of $38,100 cash bail, and is currently in the custody of the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Comments / 17

Mark Lucas
5d ago

True man beating and strangling a women deserves attempted murder charges at the least. should not be any bond if he's a danger to others.

Reply
20
???
5d ago

Strangling someone to the point of unconsciousness should be attempted murder. Why $38,100? Where does the $100 come from? Do they base this on a scale with some percentage or something?

Reply(3)
20
CruzIn711
3d ago

Seem when they charge these guys for crimes like this, by law a woman’s life is not worth much. Seems like they need to change that because rather it’s a woman or a man to do all that he did to her, seems he was trying to kill her but wanted to make her suffer first. Also, his roommates were there at the time and did nothing to help her. Where they really that afraid of this nut? Who can really stand and watch all of this nasty treatment be done to someone and not intervene or at least call the police. If that’s the case then charge them too.

Reply
6
 

