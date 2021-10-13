CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Lincoln, northeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Logan and eastern Payne Counties through 645 AM CDT At 559 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Quay to near Wellston. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cushing, Chandler, Perkins, Stroud, Yale, Luther, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Quay, Avery, Ingalls and Parkland. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 156 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

City
Wellston, OK
City
Cushing, OK
City
Stroud, OK
City
Fallis, OK
County
Logan County, OK
City
Kendrick, OK
County
Payne County, OK
City
Ripley, OK
City
Agra, OK
City
Carney, OK
City
Tryon, OK
County
Lincoln County, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
