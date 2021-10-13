Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Elk, Wilson, western Labette, Neosho, Montgomery, Chautauqua, Woodson, southeastern Greenwood and Allen Counties through 700 AM CDT At 559 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Le Roy to Chautauqua. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Coffeyville, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Caney, Humboldt, Yates Center, Sedan, Howard, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Dearing, Altoona, Moline and Longton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH