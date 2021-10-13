CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Elk, Wilson, western Labette, Neosho, Montgomery, Chautauqua, Woodson, southeastern Greenwood and Allen Counties through 700 AM CDT At 559 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Le Roy to Chautauqua. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Coffeyville, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Caney, Humboldt, Yates Center, Sedan, Howard, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Dearing, Altoona, Moline and Longton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen, KS
County
Montgomery County, KS
City
Howard, KS
City
Le Roy, KS
City
Wilson, KS
City
Caney, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
City
Chautauqua, KS
County
Elk County, KS
County
Woodson County, KS
County
Allen County, KS
City
Chanute, KS
City
Longton, KS
City
Moline, KS
City
Yates Center, KS
City
Dearing, KS
County
Chautauqua County, KS
City
Coffeyville, KS
City
Fredonia, KS
County
Labette County, KS
County
Neosho County, KS
City
Iola, KS
County
Wilson County, KS
City
Altoona, KS
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Eastern Elk#Wind Gust#Doppler#Iola Neodesha
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy