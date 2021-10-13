CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City & Whitewood Classes Cancelled for Wed., Oct. 13

wdt.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to inclement weather, Western Dakota Technical College classes in Rapid City and Whitewood are cancelled for Wed., Oct. 13. Students are not expected to report for class. The Rapid City campus will remain open for faculty/staff and other scheduled events and activities. Faculty and staff are expected to report for work as usual and attend any scheduled meetings and activities or make arrangements with direct supervisors.

www.wdt.edu

