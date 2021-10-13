CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams taking break from show due to ‘serious’ health complications

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

( WJW ) — A new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” is soon returning to TV, but without its host at the helm.

The daytime talk show announced Tuesday that Williams has experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. Although her health is continuing to improve, she has not been deemed well enough to return to work.

Gabby Petito was strangled to death, coroner says

In a Facebook post, the show said, “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

In the meantime, fans of the program can expect a lineup of guest hosts and other celebrities starting on Oct. 18. The 13th season of the show was originally set to premiere on Sept. 20.

Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, although she was reportedly asymptomatic. Around that time, TMZ reported she was voluntarily taken to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

hotnewhiphop.com

Insider Calls Wendy Williams "An Alcoholic" Says "She Doesn't Need A Talk Show, She Needs Help"

Last week, after Wendy Williams announced she would be forced to cancel upcoming promotional activities due to "ongoing health issues," the host of The Wendy Williams Show also tested positive for COVID-19 in what a statement posted to her Instagram page called a "breakthrough case," insinuating that Williams had gotten the virus despite being vaccinated.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#The Debmar Mercury
nickiswift.com

Is This Controversial Star Really Going To Fill In For Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams has been a fixture in the daytime television landscape since her eponymous talk show premiered in 2008. Throughout the years, she's drummed up plenty of media controversy for her on-air comments, feuds, and odd behavior on set. However, in recent years, Williams has also found herself battling numerous health and personal struggles. Per USA Today, Williams had battled cocaine addiction earlier in her career and more recently has battled Graves' disease, hyperthyroidism, and a number of other physical ailments.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Industry News: Miley Cyrus, Judge Judy, Wendy Williams + More!

MILEY CYRUS TO HOST NBC'S NEW YEARS EVE: NBC will be ringing in the New Year with Miley Cyrus this year. The singer will replace Carson Daly as the host of the network’s New Year's Eve coverage. According to Vulture, the Lorne Michaels-produced special has been envisioned as a multi-hour, multi-city event with musical performances but sources told the outlet nothing is official yet.
CELEBRITIES
hazard-herald.com

Wendy Williams too sick to return to talk show

Wendy Williams’ talk show will return without her next week. The 57-year-old presenter contracted coronavirus last month and has experienced “serious complications” because of her other medical issues, including autoimmune condition Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, so ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is to be fronted by a series of guest hosts for the foreseeable future.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Not Returning To Talk Show's Season 13 Premiere As Health Crisis Continues To Sideline TV Icon

Wendy Williams' health woes continue to impact her ability to get back to her beloved purple chair. Following several announcements stating that the season 13 premiere had been postponed, a statement posted on the 57-year-old's Instagram account on Tuesday, October 12, began, "The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly."
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Leah Remini To Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The Wendy Williams Show revealed that their Emmy-winning host, Wendy Williams, will not be returning for the show’s premiere and Leah Remini will be the first of a lineup of guest hosts to fill in for Williams. Wendy Williams has recently had health complications that have delayed the premiere of...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Show to Return WITHOUT Her as Health Woes Continue

The Wendy Williams Show will be back on October 18, as previously announced. However, the media maven will not be returning to the purple chair just yet. A statement from producers of the daytime talker revealed that a series of guest hosts and panels have been lined up to fill in for Williams, who is still experiencing “serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.”
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Willams & Michael Jordan!

WENDY WILLIAMS IS 'ON THE MEND': A source close to Wendy Wiliams said that the talk show host is on the mend and will be ready to premiere season 13 of her show on October 4th. A source told Page Six, “Wendy is on the mend, and doing well. There was a meeting this week, and execs assured staff the show will return on October 4 and Wendy is ready to get back to work.” Wendy was voluntarily admitted to Beth Israel Hospital in New York City for a psychiatric evaluation. It was also reported that Williams was positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.
CELEBRITIES
