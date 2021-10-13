MU volleyball's Dixon emerges as a leader, go-to player

Young teams need someone to follow, to idolize. For Missouri volleyball, standout six-rotation player Anna Dixon is the glue that holds the team together. The junior outside hitter transferred to Missouri (3-14) from Kansas State in 2020 and hasn’t looked back. She earned All-SEC honors in 2020 and All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors in 2019. She also competed for the USA Volleyball Women’s Junior National Team in 2019. This season, Dixon leads the Tigers in kills and aces. She was nominated as a captain and is learning to balance leadership and consistent performances.