Although Call of Duty Season 6 kicked off at the beginning of October 2021, we’re already looking ahead to future updates. Season 6 will be the last major update before the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard in November, which will integrate into Warzone at an unspecified date. Since Season 6 will be the final one tied to Black Ops Cold War, there’s a lot of anticipation for the following update, as it will completely change the setting and theme. What will happen with the next season? Will it be called Season 7? Or will it reset back to Season 1? Here, we’ll detail everything we know about the forthcoming Call of Duty season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO