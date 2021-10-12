CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rami Malek Is Hosting SNL!

Finger Lakes Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live on October 16, 2021 with musical guest Young Thug. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
CNET

Squid Game skit on SNL: Pete Davidson and Rami Malek deliver a deadly parody

Squid Game, the South Korean Netflix hit about a deadly tournament of kids' games, spawned memes and Halloween costumes galore. Now it's spawned a country-music video. Saturday Night Live on Saturday ran a scarily realistic Squid Game sketch starring host Rami Malek and Pete Davidson as rural guys who find themselves in need of cash, so decide to sign up for the Squid Game.
Vulture

Watch Pete Davidson and Rami Malek Imitate Each Other on SNL

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has been mistaken for actor Rami Malek on at least one occasion, so it was only natural that last night’s episode featured the two playing each other. Malek, in his hosting debut, took on the role of Davidson in a sketch that felt a lot like Celebrity Jeopardy! but was not, in fact, Celebrity Jeopardy! The sketch, which functioned as a vehicle for the cast’s celebrity impressions, featured Bowen Yang doing his best George Takei, Melissa Villaseñor in a (Kristen) wig as Kristen Wiig, and Chloe Fineman doing a spot-on Jennifer Coolidge. But the real stars of the sketch were Davidson and Malek, who fully committed to the role of his lookalike. Malek-as-Davidson insisting that he can’t sit next to Davidson-as-Malek because “his eyes are freaking me out” is particularly funny. And the resemblance between the two is indeed uncanny. Perhaps Davidson is the long-lost Malek triplet?
EW.com

Rewatch Pete Davidson as Rami Malek on SNL to prepare for the Oscar winner's hosting debut

No Time to Die villain Rami Malek makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight, but it won't be the first time "Rami Malek" has appeared on the legendary comedy show. Cast member Pete Davidson has depicted the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star a few times over the years, much to fans' delight. Let's take a walk down memory lane ahead of this week's show, which will hopefully see the return of the Rami replica.
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Rami Malek’s Hosting Debut

Another week, another “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in the books. This week’s “SNL” saw Academy Award winner Rami Malek step into the hosting role for the first time ever to promote the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” (As you may recall, Malek’s co-star Daniel Craig — who appeared in two sketches this week — hosted “SNL” back in March 2020 to promote “No Time to Die” as well. You may also recall real-world circumstances delaying the film.) Following both Owen Wilson and Kim Kardashian West’s solid entries into the “SNL” first-timer’s club, Malek came into Studio 8H...
HuffingtonPost

Daniel Craig Crashes Rami Malek's 'SNL' Episode For Prince Audition Sketch

No time to die, but plenty of time for sketch comedy, apparently: Daniel Craig made multiple surprise appearances during Rami Malek’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut over the weekend. Given how the two shared relatively little screen time in the latest James Bond flick, perhaps the co-stars had some unfinished...
Finger Lakes Times

Prince Auditions - SNL

Rami Malek and Kenan Thompson compete to give their best Prince impersonations during a movie audition. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
Primetimer

Rami Malek inspires SNL to create its loosest and funniest show so far this season

"The show’s writers seem to have been inspired by their host’s gameness and greenness," Shirley Li says of the Oscar-winning former Mr. Robot star, pointing out that he hasn't gotten much of a chance to show off his comedy chops. "They let him take the reins in outlandish parts that would typically go to a cast member (any other episode with 'Mattress Store' would probably have inserted the host in Bowen Yang’s role as the perplexed salesman, for example) and capitalized on his intense screen presence. Other times, they treated him like a talented utility player and a blank slate. The dual approach helped stitch together SNL’s huge cast, and was consistently, unusually funny. Of course, Malek put in considerable effort. The actor enriched his sketches by conveying every part, however small, with the precision he puts into his dramatic roles. In 'Bug Assembly,' his seventh grader felt like a nerdy child chasing validation. In 'Celeb School Game Show,' he delivered a hammy impression of cast member Pete Davidson, gesticulating wildly, all while Davidson performed a subdued take on Malek. And in the delightfully strange 'Angelo,' Malek wrung weirdness from his near-wordless role as a dancer supporting new cast member Aristotle Athari’s 'international singing sensation.' Even with his Bond co-star Daniel Craig appearing in the scene, Malek didn’t fade into the background. At one point he grabbed ribbons, one of which was tangled. Maybe the knot was meant to be there or maybe it was unintentional; Malek held it like an object he didn’t understand but cherished anyway. As my colleague David Sims noted, SNL is juggling its largest cast ever, shifting away from weekly political commentary, and trying to remain fresh. The series has added three new featured players, recruited a new generation of digital-short-makers, and sought unconventional—as well as first-time—hosts. But amid a stacked lineup of stellar performers vying for screen time, a host picked for star power such as Kardashian West requires everyone else to navigate around them, while even an excellent comic actor like Owen Wilson can get sidelined into playing forgettable background characters."
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘No Time To Die’s Rami Malek On Daniel Craig’s Final Bond, Hosting ‘SNL’ & A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Bounty

“I just appreciate leadership so much on a set,” No Time to Die’s Rami Malek says of going head-to-head with exiting 007 himself, Daniel Craig. “I appreciate when someone is in command and is an absolute leader like Daniel,” the Oscar winner told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast today. “He comes out there, he gives everyone respect, he inspires the people around him and just lifts everybody up,” graciously adds the man who portrays villain Lyutsifer Safin in the long-delayed 25th James Bond film that opens Stateside today. Take a listen to today’s chat with Malek here: A vet of Deadline’s Contenders events, Malek...
GoldDerby

Rami Malek’s ‘SNL’ monologue delves into actor’s twin brother and ‘resting villain face’

Rami Malek hosted the October 16 episode of “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Young Thug. This was Malek’s hosting debut on the NBC sketch series, while Young Thug appeared as a special guest for one of Megan Thee Stallion‘s performances last season. For Malek’s opening monologue, the “No Time to Die” star spoke about how he’s played a lot of dramatic roles, so “SNL” would be a change of pace. He added that people say he has “resting villain face,” which is why he is so well-suited to play a Bond villain. SEE Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West...
Stereogum

Watch Pete Davidson & Rami Malek Sing A Country-Pop Squid Game Song On SNL

The Netflix show Squid Game is all certain people are talking about right now, so naturally Saturday Night Live riffed on it for a sketch in last night’s Young Thug-featuring episode. Pete Davidson and and episode host Rami Malek sang a whole country-pop song inspired by Squid Game, with the help of a country-pop artist who goes by the name Big Wet, who also appears in the sketch. The track uses the same tune as Big Wet and Branchez’s 2017 song “Turn Up On The Weekend.” It features various allusions to the Korean drama with a chorus of “Hey, guess, I have to play the Squid Game.” Watch it below.
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating. Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on...
Vulture

Rami Malek and Aidy Bryant Find the Perfect Mattress on SNL

Last night’s Saturday Night Live gave us the gift of Aidy Bryant and Rami Malek as a married couple in one of the episode’s most delightfully strange pairings. Alongside Bowen Yang, the two starred in a sketch that was part Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, part Scenes From a Marriage, and 100 percent a mattress commercial. Bryant and Malek’s wacky chemistry, as a couple going mattress shopping and acting out details of their increasingly bizarre life, is what holds this sketch together, and Yang is nicely droll here as the mattress salesman/straight man. Bryant’s delivery of the line “You reek of vermouth and whores,” Malek’s delivery of the phrase “nagging shrew,” and the eventual reveal of not one, but two, guns, pushes this sketch into “best of the night” territory.
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Showed Up On SNL Last Night With Rami Malek And Did A Prince Impression

The great thing about Saturday Night Live is you have absolutely no idea what the show is going to talk about. Sometimes you get an episode filled with random weirdness completely unrelated to current events. Sometimes you get commentary on a bunch of really time sensitive events. Last night’s episode, hosted by new James Bond villain Rami Malek, gave us a bit of both, though perhaps its most double-take worthy moment was when 007 himself Daniel Craig unexpectedly showed up in a sketch that featured a Prince-Off.
