Lagos, Nigeria – Not many artists can brag about having the most Shazamed song in the world, but CKay is one of them. The Nigerian Afrobeats star is continuing to hit major milestones with his hit single “Love Nwantiti,” which has stormed its way to No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 5 in Canada and many other countries across the world. The question is: how exactly did the song take off?

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO