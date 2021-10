Want an expensive fridge that can tell you when food has expired, reorder items when you’re running out, and learn all your purchasing habits? Of course you fucking don’t. Why would you? It’s absolutely pointless. You know how you can tell if food has expired? Look at the food. Does it look and/or smell expired? Congratulations, you have determined if it’s expired. Same goes for low-stock items. How many eggs you got in your totally adequate fridge right now? Less than four? Maybe you should buy some more goddamn eggs, then. Or don’t! It’s totally up to you. We don’t give a rat’s ass. But Amazon does.

