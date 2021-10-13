2 dead after separate shootings overnight on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after separate shootings overnight on the north side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the first shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wheatgrass Way near East 71st Street and Harcourt Road.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who medics transported to an area hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

An IMPD spokesperson said investigators hope surveillance video in the area could help solve the case.

IMPD officers responded to another reported shooting before 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Graceland Avenue where police found a man lying in the alley. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about possible suspects in either case or what might have led to the shootings.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identities of both shooting victims.

The shootings happened hours after police found three people dead in a remote area Interstate 465 in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

