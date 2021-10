In the winter of 1986, music in English dominated the Billboard Ranking. Prince stressed with KISS, Inxs rose and low positions and the Heart duo remained at the top. However, in March of that year, a curious song in German came to dethrone them all. It is Rock Amadeus, an issue inspired by Mozart, which with its rockers and electronic rhythms conquered 35 countries. And although Falco, the interpreter of him, never had a number 1 again, the Austrian did become a millionaire. Despite this, the personal life of him did not run the same fortune .... and is that, in repeated occasions, Falcó confessed that he "was crazy", that he consumed many drugs and who needed alcohol to survive fame .

