Smart and reliable valve automation

Stargaze around the world with the Unistellar eVscope 2 smart telescope. It has all the technology you need for deep-sky exploration, such as Enhanced Vision, Automated Field Detection, and Light Pollution Reduction. Moreover, experience a live observation of the sky with less time setting up. In fact, this smart telescope instantly recognizes objects in its field of view with automated tracking and a pointing system. Best of all, Autonomous Field Detection informs you about what you’re observing, such as the distance from the Earth. Furthermore, the Unistellar eVscope 2 uses software to reduce the impact of light pollution. So you can see distant objects in crisp detail—even in bright-lit cities. Above all, this telescope removes unwanted background light to deliver better contrasts and colors. Finally, its built-in battery provides 10 hours of nonstop use.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO