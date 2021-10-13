CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart and reliable valve automation

Engineer Live
 6 days ago

AUMA Profox actuators ensure reliable chilled water supply in the district cooling network of Qatar Cool, one of the leading district cooling suppliers in the Middle East. The Profox actuators replace actuators of a different brand which, although only a few years old, did not stand up to the process conditions.

www.engineerlive.com

Comments / 0

