Lorde of the onion rings: Singer rates Phoenicia Diner
“Never in this reviewer’s life has such a thick, soft batter been encountered,” wrote Lorde in an Instagram post about Phoenicia Diner’s onion rings. Grammy Award-winning singer Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, reviewed the Ulster County diner’s fried snack on her once-anonymous Instagram account @onionringsworldwide. Followed by more than 120,000 people, Lorde’s novelty account is where she reviews and rates (one through five, with five being the best) every onion ring she tries when traveling.www.timesunion.com
