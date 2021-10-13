Lorde of the onion rings: Singer rates Phoenicia Diner

With seven Grammys, countless chart-topping hits, and a decades-long career, you’d think that there was no one out there who possessed quite the same level of talent as Madonna. But if there was anyone who could potentially reach the same height of success and cultural influence it would probably have to be the pop singer’s daughter, Lourdes Leon — and Madonna thinks so, too! The singer revealed in a new interview that she thinks her 24-year-old daughter is more talented than she was at that age, and we can tell how proud she is of her eldest child.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO